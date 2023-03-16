26,575 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQH. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Equitable by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robin M. Raju acquired 2,096 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.