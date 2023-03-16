27,985 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Trading Up 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Shares of BX stock opened at $86.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $132.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.