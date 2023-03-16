3,840 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Purchased by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at $1,853,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 33.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 44.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,579.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,579.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,786 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $139.73 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $169.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.70.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 15.86%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

