57,376 Shares in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Purchased by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,376 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Shore Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHBI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 3,046.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of Shore Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $27,015.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 114,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,290.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shore Bancshares news, Director Dawn M. Willey purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $71,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,671.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $27,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 114,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,290.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $122,436. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

NASDAQ SHBI opened at $14.61 on Thursday. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Shore Bancshares from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Featured Articles

