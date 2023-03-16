6,400 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Purchased by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 230.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 106.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 73.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Itron by 314.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $52.41 on Thursday. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $60.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -238.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,104,744.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,365 shares of company stock worth $675,353. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

