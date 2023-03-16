65,000 Shares in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sabre by 17.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 114.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 91,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 49,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sabre by 2,218.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 48,012 shares during the period.

Shares of SABRP stock opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.12 and a 200 day moving average of $81.11. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $149.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $1.625 dividend. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

