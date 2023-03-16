665,098 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 665,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,750,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 157.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SYF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 5.1 %

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYF opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.