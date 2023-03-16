66,666 Shares in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRRX opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

In other Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,925,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,060,917.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

