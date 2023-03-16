66,666 Shares in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Performance
NYSE IRRX opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Profile
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition (IRRX)
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.