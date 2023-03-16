7,523 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Acquired by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VHT stock opened at $232.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $265.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.76.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

