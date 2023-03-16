AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Reduced by American Trust

American Trust cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% during the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

NYSE ABBV opened at $154.06 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

