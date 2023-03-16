ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACAD. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Shares of ACAD opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

