Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Short Interest Update

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Acadian Timber Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Acadian Timber stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $15.82.

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.2144 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is currently 168.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands segments. The firm’s products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company was founded on December 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Edmundston, Canada.

