adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives $135.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 111.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 9,350.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in adidas during the third quarter valued at $350,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 4.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 130.2% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $75.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.98. adidas has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $121.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

