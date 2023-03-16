Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $333.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.23 and a 200-day moving average of $334.17. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.56.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

