Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

NYSE:AFL opened at $61.24 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

