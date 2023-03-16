AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) versus Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Head-To-Head Contrast

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.7% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Rayonier shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Rayonier shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Rayonier’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust $180.30 million 0.61 -$53.10 million ($3.01) -1.71 Rayonier $909.10 million 5.28 $107.08 million $0.72 45.28

Analyst Recommendations

Rayonier has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Rayonier, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Rayonier 0 0 0 0 N/A

AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 38.35%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Rayonier.

Volatility & Risk

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rayonier has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays out -23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rayonier pays out 158.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rayonier has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Rayonier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust -29.45% 7.56% 0.49% Rayonier 11.78% 4.95% 2.56%

Summary

Rayonier beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties. Its portfolios include Agency RMBS, Residential Investments, Commercial Investments, and ABS. The company was founded on March 1, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography. The Real Estate segment reflects all U.S. land sales, which are reported in the following sales categories: Improved Development, Unimproved Development, Rural, Non-Strategic and Timberlands, and Large Dispositions. The Timber Funds segment represents operations of the three private equity timber funds included in the Pope Resources transaction. The Trading segment reflects the log trading activities that support New Zealand operations. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Wildlight, FL.

