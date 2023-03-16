Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the February 13th total of 19,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Agile Growth by 2,478.7% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 389,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 374,500 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Agile Growth by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after buying an additional 246,141 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Growth by 406.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 282,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 226,721 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Growth by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,035,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 172,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Agile Growth by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 238,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 111,752 shares in the last quarter.

Agile Growth Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AGGR opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16. Agile Growth has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Agile Growth Company Profile

Agile Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry, including infrastructure, and horizontal and vertical enterprise application software; healthcare IT; financial technology; robotics/automation; and education technology, as well as additional software and technology segments.

