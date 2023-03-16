Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEM. Raymond James upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.77. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

