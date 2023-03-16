Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Update

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the February 13th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics
In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $1,166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,307,103.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $1,166,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,999 shares in the company, valued at $17,307,103.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,061. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics
Akero Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of AKRO opened at $40.51 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $54.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of -0.91.
Akero Therapeutics Company Profile
Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.