Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Update

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the February 13th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $1,166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,307,103.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $1,166,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,999 shares in the company, valued at $17,307,103.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,061. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 25,818 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKRO opened at $40.51 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $54.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of -0.91.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

