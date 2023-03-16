Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AKTS. B. Riley started coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Akoustis Technologies to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 984,607 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 690.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 447,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 390,975 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,765,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 259,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $226.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 287.98%. The business had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 million. Analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

