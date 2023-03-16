Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Short Interest Update

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the February 13th total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.83. Alector has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALEC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $48,663.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,549,502.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $26,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,378 shares of company stock valued at $86,345. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alector by 25.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after buying an additional 772,398 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Alector in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,692,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Alector by 12.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after buying an additional 650,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alector in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,288,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alector by 158.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 432,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

