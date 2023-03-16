Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stake Lessened by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE stock opened at $126.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.26 and a fifty-two week high of $206.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 154.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

