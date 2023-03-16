ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,442,000 after acquiring an additional 148,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ALLETE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,426,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares during the period. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in ALLETE by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,954,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,151,000 after acquiring an additional 181,626 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,226,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,387,000 after buying an additional 70,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,506,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

ALLETE Stock Performance

NYSE ALE opened at $63.27 on Thursday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 79.71%.

About ALLETE

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

