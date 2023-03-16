Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Boosted by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,906.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 22,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 20,957 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,938.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 15,817 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,390.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 4,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,861.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,390,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $902,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 83,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 78,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $96.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.