Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.54.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE AYX opened at $56.71 on Friday. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.
Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.37%. The company had revenue of $301.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.
