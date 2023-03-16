Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alteryx

Alteryx Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Alteryx by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,600,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after acquiring an additional 104,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 177.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,421,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,820,000 after acquiring an additional 909,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,339 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AYX opened at $56.71 on Friday. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.37%. The company had revenue of $301.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.