Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.54.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AYX shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

NYSE AYX opened at $56.71 on Friday. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.37%. The company had revenue of $301.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 13.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions.

