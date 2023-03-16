American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Short Interest Up 14.6% in February

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 2,940,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 988,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $265,797.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 5.4 %

AXL opened at $7.66 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $877.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.27.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.