American Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Shopify were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $43.54 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.