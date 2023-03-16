American Trust Buys 1,650 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,958 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $97,485,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $82.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.30. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The company has a market capitalization of $224.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

