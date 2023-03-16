American Trust Buys 344 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

American Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IWM stock opened at $173.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.19 and a 200-day moving average of $181.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

