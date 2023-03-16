American Trust Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

American Trust reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,512,000 after purchasing an additional 293,273 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 160.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 349,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,982,000 after purchasing an additional 215,083 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,201,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,112,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,187,000 after buying an additional 162,771 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $145.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.54. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

