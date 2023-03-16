American Trust Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

American Trust trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $198.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

