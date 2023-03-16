American Trust Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

American Trust lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $154.06 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $272.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

