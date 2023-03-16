American Trust Has $572,000 Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

American Trust cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 59.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 105.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $823,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $668.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $661.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.38. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $711.84.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

