American Trust Has $572,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

American Trust lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 59.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163 in the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 4.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of FICO stock opened at $668.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $711.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $661.03 and a 200-day moving average of $561.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Recommended Stories

