American Trust Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

American Trust lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.75.

NYSE APD opened at $277.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.29.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.59%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

