American Trust Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

American Trust cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA opened at $66.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average of $64.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

