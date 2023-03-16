American Trust Has $795,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

American Trust lessened its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 617.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,318 shares of company stock worth $9,856,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Snowflake to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.75.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.02 and its 200-day moving average is $155.56. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $246.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

