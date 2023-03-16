American Trust Has $814,000 Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

American Trust lifted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BILL. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter worth $247,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 133.9% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter worth $21,240,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter worth $1,813,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter worth $734,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

Bill.com Stock Performance

BILL opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.99. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $244.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. Research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,303 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

