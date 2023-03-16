American Trust Has $862,000 Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

American Trust raised its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Trading Up 2.4 %

Sprout Social stock opened at $60.67 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,281,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,184,192.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,141 shares of company stock worth $5,560,229 over the last three months. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.



