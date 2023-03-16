American Trust Invests $880,000 in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU)

American Trust acquired a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLUGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. American Trust owned 0.42% of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BBLU opened at $8.40 on Thursday. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49.

About EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

