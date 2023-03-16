American Trust Reduces Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

American Trust cut its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 405,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,652,000 after buying an additional 399,609 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP stock opened at $77.10 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average of $75.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

