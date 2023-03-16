American Trust Sells 127 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

American Trust reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $681,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $232.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.11 and its 200-day moving average is $240.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

