American Trust Sells 129 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

American Trust decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 2.4 %

Airbnb stock opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.98 and a 200 day moving average of $107.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $179.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $274,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 54,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $6,782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,833,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,179,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $274,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,716,863 shares of company stock valued at $215,780,889 in the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.