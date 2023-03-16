American Trust Sells 2,222 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

American Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 82,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.41. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $103.48.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

