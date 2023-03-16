American Trust Sells 27,218 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

American Trust cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 27,218 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303,523 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 63.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $440,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $144,924,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

