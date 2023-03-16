American Trust Sells 331 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

American Trust lessened its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,902.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,157,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,628,000 after buying an additional 1,118,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after buying an additional 892,933 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.8% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,213,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,331,000 after buying an additional 760,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 77.8% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,655,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,010,000 after buying an additional 724,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.7 %
KNX stock opened at $53.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.53. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17.
Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.65.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.