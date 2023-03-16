American Trust Sells 331 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

American Trust lessened its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,902.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,157,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,628,000 after buying an additional 1,118,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after buying an additional 892,933 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.8% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,213,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,331,000 after buying an additional 760,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 77.8% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,655,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,010,000 after buying an additional 724,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.7 %

KNX stock opened at $53.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.53. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.65.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

