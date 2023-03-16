American Trust Sells 665 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

American Trust lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 105.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $143.53 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $138.73 and a 1 year high of $190.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

