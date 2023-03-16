American Trust Sells 750 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

American Trust cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $101.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.