American Trust Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

American Trust reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 88,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after acquiring an additional 87,318 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 338,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,360,000 after buying an additional 192,931 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VUG opened at $233.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.74. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

